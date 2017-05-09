HOT OFF THE WIRE
ONE: Kings of Destiny Adds Geje Eustaquio vs. Anatpong Bunrad Rematch

May 9, 2017
ONE: Kings of Destiny is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 26 and a flyweight rematch between Anatpong Bunrad and former title challenger Geje Eustaquio has been added to the card.

Geje EustaquioEustaquio (8-5) has been fighting in the bantamweight division, but will return to flyweight for this contest. He’s a promotional veteran who has fought nine times for ONE Championship and beaten the likes of Alex Silva, Eugene Toquero, and Gianni Subba.

Bunrad (5-2) hasn’t fought in nearly 18 months after being sidelined by a serious injury. He was extremely unfortunate to drop a split decision to Gianni Subba in his last ONE Championship match-up, when a point deduction almost certainly cost him victory.

The first fight was somewhat controversial with the judges giving Eustaquio the nod in front of the fans in Manila. Many felt that Bunrad had done enough to win and the two men meet again on neutral ground at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE: Kings of Destiny will feature two title bouts with Angela Lee defending her strawweight belt against Istela Nunes and Agilan Thani challenging Ben Askren for his welterweight title. There will also be a grappling match between Shinya Aoki and Gary Tonon.

The final fight added to the card pits Chen Lei against Jeremy Meciaz. Both men have won grappling or BJJ tournaments and the latter hails from Indonesia and is making his debut, while the former comes from China and is 1-0.

ONE: Dynasty Of Heroes Fight Card

  • Angela Lee vs Istela Nunes (for Lee’s atomweight title) 
  • Ben Askren vs Agilan Thani (for Askren’s welterweight title) 
  • Shinya Aoki vs Garry Tonon (Grappling Super Match) 
  • Luis Santos vs Vuyisile Colossa 
  • Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs Adrian Matheis 
  • Anatpong Bunrad vs Geje Eustaquio 
  • Amir Khan vs Rajinder Singh Meena 
  • Rika Ishige vs Jomary Torres 
  • Tiffany Teo vs Rebecca Heintzman 
  • Chen Lei vs Jeremy Meciaz

