HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Says She Has Agreed to Fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 226

featuredDaniel Cormier Resolved To Retire from Fighting By the Time He’s 40 Years Old

featuredIs Cain Velasquez the Last Man Standing to Oppose Stipe Miocic?

featuredDana White: Robert Whittaker in Serious Condition

ONE Kings of Courage Highlights: Xiong Jing Nan Blasts Her Way to Strawweight Title

January 22, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Check out full event fight highlights from ONE Championship’s Kings of Courage event, which took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, in Jakarta.

Xiong Jing Nan faced Tiffany Teo in the main event of ONE: Kings of Courage with the inaugural women’s strawweight title on the line. The fight lasted three and a half rounds with the Chinese fighter never looking like losing was in her vocabulary, as her brave but totally outmatched opponent finally succumbed midway through the fourth round.

TRENDING > Bellator 192 Fight Highlights: Rory MacDonald Wins Bloody Battle for the Belt

ONE: Kings of Courage Full Results

Xiong Jing Nan def. Tiffany Teo by TKO (punches), Round 4
Stefer Rahardian def. Muhammad Imran by unanimous decision
Sunoto Peringkat def. Rin Saroth by submission (kimura), Round 2
Yusup Saadulaev def. Masakazu Imanari by unanimous decision
Victorio Senduk def. Yohan Mulia Legowo by TKO (strikes), Round 2
Riski Umar def. Arnol Batubara by TKO (strikes), Round 1
Rene Catalan def. Xuewen Peng by TKO (punches), Round 2
Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Audreylaura Boniface by TKO (head kick and punches), Round 1

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA