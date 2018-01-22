ONE Kings of Courage Highlights: Xiong Jing Nan Blasts Her Way to Strawweight Title

Check out full event fight highlights from ONE Championship’s Kings of Courage event, which took place on Saturday, Jan. 20, in Jakarta.

Xiong Jing Nan faced Tiffany Teo in the main event of ONE: Kings of Courage with the inaugural women’s strawweight title on the line. The fight lasted three and a half rounds with the Chinese fighter never looking like losing was in her vocabulary, as her brave but totally outmatched opponent finally succumbed midway through the fourth round.

ONE: Kings of Courage Full Results

Xiong Jing Nan def. Tiffany Teo by TKO (punches), Round 4

Stefer Rahardian def. Muhammad Imran by unanimous decision

Sunoto Peringkat def. Rin Saroth by submission (kimura), Round 2

Yusup Saadulaev def. Masakazu Imanari by unanimous decision

Victorio Senduk def. Yohan Mulia Legowo by TKO (strikes), Round 2

Riski Umar def. Arnol Batubara by TKO (strikes), Round 1

Rene Catalan def. Xuewen Peng by TKO (punches), Round 2

Hertati Lumban Gaol def. Audreylaura Boniface by TKO (head kick and punches), Round 1