ONE: Iron Will Full Fight Card Released for Bangkok Event

March 7, 2018
ONE: Iron Will is set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on March 24 and the full fight card was released on Tuesday. The event will feature Thai fighters Shannon Wiratchai, Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Rika Ishige, and Kritsada Krongsrichai.

As previously announced, the main event pits reigning bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes against featherweight and lightweight titleholder Martin Nguyen. The bout will have the Brazilian’s belt on the line.

Dejdamrong vs DoliguezThe promotion’s inaugural strawweight champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (8-3) is pitted against Jeremy Miado (6-2). The former Lumpinee champion will be looking to win an MMA fight in Bangkok for the first time after a couple of disappointing defeats in this venue.

Local favorite Shannon Wiratchai (8-2-0-1) will also be looking to get back to winning ways. He is Bangkok born and bred and will have strong support from the crowd when he takes on Rahul Raja (5-1), a Singapore based Indian making his promotional debut.

It promises to be a busy night for Wiratchai, who will probably be cornering his girlfriend, too. Rika Ishige (3-1) will go in search of a fourth ONE Championship win when she takes on Filipina debutant Angelie Sabanal.

The fight card also features an intriguing lightweight fight between Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev (4-1) and Tetsuya Yamada (24-5-2). There will also be the pro MMA debut of decorated grappler Garry Tonon, who faces Filipino Richard Corminal (4-3).

ONE: Iron Will Fight Card

  • Bibiano Fernandes vs Martin Nguyen (for Fernandes’ bantamweight belt)
  • Garry Tonon vs Richard Corminal
  • Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs Jeremy Miado
  • Alain Ngalani vs Ariunbold Tur-Ochir
  • Shannon Wiratchai vs Rahul Raju
  • Jake Butler vs Gilberto Galvao
  • Rika Ishige vs Angelie Sabanal
  • Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev vs Tetsuya Yamada
  • Kaji Ebin vs Sunoto
  • Kritsada Kongsrichai vs Robin Catalan
  • Waqar Umar vs Zhao Zhi Kang

               

