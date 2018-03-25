ONE Iron Will Fight Highlights: Bibiano Fernandes Remains Undefeated as Champion

Check out the full ONE: Iron Will fight highlights and event recap on MMAWeekly.com.

Having knocked out multiple champions in multiple divisions Martin Nguyen represented possibly the toughest test Bibiano Fernandes has faced in his ONE Championship career. The fight could not have been closer with the Brazilian winning by split decision at ONE: Iron Will, but he kept his undefeated record as champion intact.

Fernandes has only lost three bouts over the course of his 14-year professional career in mixed martial arts. More impressively, he hasn’t lost a single fight since New Year’s Eve of 2010. That includes his entire tenure as ONE bantamweight world champion.

Fernandes made his mark early in his career in Japan before nearly making the jump to the UFC’s Octagon. When things didn’t quite pan out as far as contract details were concerned, Fernandes opted to forego the route that many fighters dream of, instead choosing ONE Champion over the UFC.

Having made his promotional debut in August of 2012, Fernandes captured the interim bantamweight belt in his third fight for the Singapore-based fight promotion before winning the undisputed title in his next bout and hasn’t looked back.

He has since defended the belt on seven occasions, including Saturday’s hard-fought victory over Nguyen in Bangkok, Thailand.

In addition to the bantamweight championship main event, ONE: Iron Will featured numerous other exciting bouts, including Shannon Wiratchai’s 21-second knockout of Rahul Raju.

ONE Championship: Iron Will Results

ONE Bantamweight World Championship bout: Bibiano Fernandes defeats Martin Nguyen by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

Strawweight bout: Jeremy Miado defeats Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke by Knockout (KO) at 1:29 minutes of round 1

minutes of round 1 Lightweight bout: Shannon Wiratchai defeats Rahul Raju by Knockout (KO) at 0:21 minutes of round 1

minutes of round 1 Women’s atomweight bout: Angelie Sabanal defeats Rika Ishige by Unanimous Decision (UD)

Lightweight bout: Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev defeats Tetsuya Yamada by Submission (Armbar) at 2:51 minutes of round 3

minutes of round 3 Featherweight bout: Waqar Umar defeats Zhao Zhi Kang by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:21 minutes of round 1

minutes of round 1 Lightweight bout: Garry Tonon defeats Richard Corminal by TKO (Strikes) at 3:40 minutes of round 2

minutes of round 2 Strawweight bout: Kritsada Kongsrichai defeats Robin Catalan by TKO (Slam) at 1:40 minutes of round 1 *

* Light Heavyweight bout: Alain Ngalani defeats Ariunbold Tur-Ochir by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

Middleweight bout: Gilberto Galvao defeats Jake Butler by TKO (Strikes) at 0:07 minutes of round 2

minutes of round 2 Bantamweight bout: Sunoto defeats Hisyam Samsudin by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

*Kongsrichai’s victory was overturned the day after ONE: Iron Will, citing an illegal suplex