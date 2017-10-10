ONE: Hero’s Dream Full Fight Card Revealed

               

October 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

ONE: Hero’s Dream is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium on Nov. 3 and will be headlined by an openweight bout between Aung La Nsang and Alain Ngalani. The full fight card was released on Tuesday and features ten matches.

In total, there are six Burmese fighters in action. Two of them are set to face off in the co-main event with featherweight Phoe Thaw (4-0) looking for his fifth straight ONE Championship win when he faces Saw Ba Oo (2-1).

There’s a battle between two top ranked flyweights with Ma Hao Bin (7-1) looking to move closer to title contention with what would be his fifth victory for the promotion. He faces Eugene Toquero (8-5) with the Filipino looking to snap a three match losing skid.

Another fighter with title aspirations is Pongsiri Mitsatit (8-0). The 21-year-old can take a big step towards earning a shot at the belt if he manages to defeat Jeremy Miado (6-1) on Nov. 3.

There are also four Chinese fighters on the card. Flyweight Chen Lei (3-0) will be looking to secure a fourth straight stoppage win under the ONE Championship banner when he faces Filipino stand-up specialist Burn Soriano (3-3)

ONE: Hero’s Dream Fight Card

  • Aung La N Sang vs. Alain Ngalani
  • Phoe Thaw vs. Saw Ba Oo
  • Ma Hao Bin vs. Eugene Toquero
  • Tha Pyay Nyo vs. Asraful Islam
  • Pongsiri Mitsatit vs. Jeremy Miado
  • Saw Min Min vs. Ye Thway Ne
  • Chen Lei vs. Burn Soriano
  • Miao Jie vs. Amira Hafizovic
  • Zhang Ze Hao vs. Bala Shetty
  • Nita Dea vs. Jomary Torres

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

