ONE: Hero’s Dream Full Fight Card Revealed

ONE: Hero’s Dream is set for the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium on Nov. 3 and will be headlined by an openweight bout between Aung La Nsang and Alain Ngalani. The full fight card was released on Tuesday and features ten matches.

In total, there are six Burmese fighters in action. Two of them are set to face off in the co-main event with featherweight Phoe Thaw (4-0) looking for his fifth straight ONE Championship win when he faces Saw Ba Oo (2-1).

There’s a battle between two top ranked flyweights with Ma Hao Bin (7-1) looking to move closer to title contention with what would be his fifth victory for the promotion. He faces Eugene Toquero (8-5) with the Filipino looking to snap a three match losing skid.

Another fighter with title aspirations is Pongsiri Mitsatit (8-0). The 21-year-old can take a big step towards earning a shot at the belt if he manages to defeat Jeremy Miado (6-1) on Nov. 3.

There are also four Chinese fighters on the card. Flyweight Chen Lei (3-0) will be looking to secure a fourth straight stoppage win under the ONE Championship banner when he faces Filipino stand-up specialist Burn Soriano (3-3)

ONE: Hero’s Dream Fight Card

Aung La N Sang vs. Alain Ngalani

Phoe Thaw vs. Saw Ba Oo

Ma Hao Bin vs. Eugene Toquero

Tha Pyay Nyo vs. Asraful Islam

Pongsiri Mitsatit vs. Jeremy Miado

Saw Min Min vs. Ye Thway Ne

Chen Lei vs. Burn Soriano

Miao Jie vs. Amira Hafizovic

Zhang Ze Hao vs. Bala Shetty

Nita Dea vs. Jomary Torres

