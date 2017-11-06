               

ONE: Hero’s Dream Fight Highlights – David Topples Goliath in Open Weight Bout

November 6, 2017
(Video courtesy and permission of ONE Championship)

The nation of Myanmar celebrated as its world champion Aung La “Burmese Python” N Sang defied the odds — and two full weight classes — to defeat four-time Muay Thai and Kickboxing heavyweight world champion Alain “The Panther” Ngalani after an epic battle.

ONE: HERO’S DREAM Full Results

  • Open Weight Super-Bout: Aung La N Sang defeats Alain Ngalani by Submission (Guillotine) at 4:31 minutes of round 1
  • Featherweight bout: Phoe Thaw defeats Saw Ba Oo by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds
  • Flyweight bout: Ma Hao Bin defeats Eugene Toquero by Submission (Armbar) at 4:51 minutes of round 1
  • Flyweight bout: Ye Thway Ne defeats Saw Thar Nge by Knockout (KO) at 3:50 minutes of round 1
  • Strawweight bout: Pongsiri Mitsatit defeats Jeremy Miado by TKO (Verbal Submission) at 4:23 minutes of round 2
  • Bantamweight bout: Saw Darwait defeats Sit Mhan by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 0:41 minutes of round 1
  • Bantamweight bout: Chen Lei defeats Burn Soriano by TKO (Strikes) at 1:06 minutes of round 2
  • Women’s strawweight bout: Miao Jie defeats Amira Hafizovic by Submission (Armbar) at 0:45 minutes of round 1
  • Lightweight bout: Zhang Ze Hao defeats Bala Shetty by TKO (Strikes) at 2:01 minutes of round 1
  • Women’s atomweight bout: Jomary Torres defeats Nita Dea by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

