HOT OFF THE WIRE
Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Exclusive Interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

featuredRonda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

Georges St-Pierre over McGregor and Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Fighting for Legacy, Insists Conor McGregor Doesn’t Fit the Bill

ONE: Heroes of Honor Features Kevin Belingon vs. Andrew Leone Bantamweight Battle

March 14, 2018
NoNo Comments

ONE: Heroes of Honor is set for Manila on April 20. It will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Kevin Belingon and Andrew Leone. The event will also feature several world class Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers competing under various rulesets.

Belingon (17-5) is a veteran of 13 ONE Championship matches and a top contender in the bantamweight division. He has won his last four fights and will surely be in line for a second title shot if he beats Leone at the MOA Arena.

Kevin BelingonLeone (8-3) has been signed to ONE Championship for nearly six years, but has suffered from several injuries during his tenure. He’s won three out of his four fights for the promotion with the only loss coming in a title match with Bibiano Fernandes.

In total, there will be three ONE Super Series bouts on the card, all fought under striking rules.  As previously announced, Giorgio Petrosyan faces Jo Nattawut and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao takes on Fabio Pinca, while Brad Riddell will be matched with Regian Eersel.

There are also two fights on the card which will have serious implications for the title picture in divisions currently ruled by Martin Nguyen. Lightweight Honorio Banario (12-6) will be looking to secure a fifth straight win at the expense of Australian veteran Adrian Pang (22-11-2).

TRENDING > Ben Askren Predicts That He’ll Fight Georges St-Pierre in 2019

Meanwhile, the featherweight interest is provided by Emilio Uruttia (11-4) and Marat Gafurov (15-1). The former has won four straight fights, including two for ONE Championship, while the latter will be looking to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career. 

ONE: Heroes of Honor Fight Card

  • Kevin Belingon vs Andrew Leone
  • Giorgio Petrosyan vs Jo Nattawut*
  • Honorio Banario vs Adrian Pang
  • Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs Fabio Pinca*
  • Marat Gafurov vs Emilio Urrutia
  • Brad Riddell vs Regian Eersel*
  • Gina Iniong vs Jenny Huang
  • Masakazu Imanari vs Kevin Chung
  • Adrian Matheis vs Lan Ming Qiang

*Muay Thai / kickboxing rules

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA