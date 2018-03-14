ONE: Heroes of Honor Features Kevin Belingon vs. Andrew Leone Bantamweight Battle

ONE: Heroes of Honor is set for Manila on April 20. It will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Kevin Belingon and Andrew Leone. The event will also feature several world class Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers competing under various rulesets.

Belingon (17-5) is a veteran of 13 ONE Championship matches and a top contender in the bantamweight division. He has won his last four fights and will surely be in line for a second title shot if he beats Leone at the MOA Arena.

Leone (8-3) has been signed to ONE Championship for nearly six years, but has suffered from several injuries during his tenure. He’s won three out of his four fights for the promotion with the only loss coming in a title match with Bibiano Fernandes.

In total, there will be three ONE Super Series bouts on the card, all fought under striking rules. As previously announced, Giorgio Petrosyan faces Jo Nattawut and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao takes on Fabio Pinca, while Brad Riddell will be matched with Regian Eersel.

There are also two fights on the card which will have serious implications for the title picture in divisions currently ruled by Martin Nguyen. Lightweight Honorio Banario (12-6) will be looking to secure a fifth straight win at the expense of Australian veteran Adrian Pang (22-11-2).

Meanwhile, the featherweight interest is provided by Emilio Uruttia (11-4) and Marat Gafurov (15-1). The former has won four straight fights, including two for ONE Championship, while the latter will be looking to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career.

ONE: Heroes of Honor Fight Card

Kevin Belingon vs Andrew Leone

Giorgio Petrosyan vs Jo Nattawut*

Honorio Banario vs Adrian Pang

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs Fabio Pinca*

Marat Gafurov vs Emilio Urrutia

Brad Riddell vs Regian Eersel*

Gina Iniong vs Jenny Huang

Masakazu Imanari vs Kevin Chung

Adrian Matheis vs Lan Ming Qiang

*Muay Thai / kickboxing rules