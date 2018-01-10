ONE: Global Superheroes Features Interim Flyweight Title Fight

ONE: Global Heroes is set for the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Jan. 26. It will be headlined by an interim flyweight title fight. Former champion Kairat Akhmetov meets local favorite Geje Eustaquio in a rematch of a bout that happened last year.

In that fight, Eustaquio (9-3) was arguably denied a stoppage win by a refereeing error. His opponent was given time to recover after a first-round up-kick to the face, which badly staggered the Kazakh and was subsequently revealed to be totally legal.

Akhmetov (24-1) is the former flyweight titleholder, but lost the belt when he was beaten by Adriano Moraes last year. The Brazilian is the reigning champion and successfully defended his strap in November, submitting Eustaquio’s team mate Danny Kingad.

The Kelly brothers will both see action on this card. Eric (12-4) will be looking to snap a three-fight losing skid against Rafael Nunes (10-1). The Brazilian has not fought since 2014 after pulling out of several bouts due to injury.

Younger brother Edward (9-4) will be looking to get back to winning ways when he faces undefeated Cambodian Meas Meu (6-0). Both fights are set to take place in the featherweight division, as well as a bout between Bruno Pucci (5-2) and Emilio Urrutia (10-4).

TRENDING > Volkan Oezdemir Pleads Not Guilty in Felony Battery Case

As previously announced Joshua Pacio (10-2) will be taking on Pongsiri Mitsatit (9-0) in a strawweight clash. In the same division, Hayato Suzuki (17-1-2) has an opportunity to rebound from his first career defeat against former title challenger Yago Bryan (3-3).

So far eight fights have been confirmed for ONE Championship’s second event of 2018.

ONE: Global Superheroes Fight Card