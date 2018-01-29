ONE Global Superheroes: Face-Plant KO Tops Fight Highlights

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Check out full event fight highlights from ONE Championship’s Global Superheroes event, which took place on Saturday, Jan. 26, in Manila.

ONE: Global Superheroes was a night of stoppages with eight of the ten bouts finishing inside the distance. However, the main event did go the full five rounds with Geje Eustaquio grinding out a decision win over Kairat Akhmetov. However, Edward Kelly’s face-plant knockout of Meas Meul topped the list.

TRENDING > WATCH: Ronda Rousey Makes Her First Walk to the Ring as a WWE Superstar

ONE: Global Superheroes Official Results