One Fighter Removed from KSW 40 Main Event and a Title Fight Gets Demoted

KSW have decided to pull James McSweeney from his main event slot against Mariusz Pudzianowski and now American & KSW veteran Jay Silva (10-11-1) will step in against the world’s strongest man at KSW 40 this Sunday, Oct. 22 in Dublin, Ireland. The decision was made after McSweeney was not cleared by Safe MMA Ireland.

Formed in 2012, SafeMMA is a voluntary medical organization set up for the protection and safety of the mixed martial arts competitor in the UK and Ireland, with backing across promotions. Safe MMA acts as an independent medical advisory and services provider.

Silva, who fought in the UFC and Bellator, is best known to KSW fans from his trilogy of fights with Michal Materla and last fought for KSW in 2015. The 36-year-old steps up to heavyweight for the first time in his career and is looking forward to competing against Pudzianowski.

“I am happy to be back in the KSW cage after two years, I feel like I am home,” said Silva. “I am a fighter and I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime and I look forward to stepping in against Mariusz Pudzianowski. It has been a crazy few days but I am here to do a job and that is to win on Sunday.”

Pudzianowski seemed unfazed by the announcement saying “this is MMA, we prepare for everything and I will still go out there and perform this Sunday.”

TRENDING > UFC Gdansk Bout Removed Over Security Concerns

You can watch KSW 40 live around the world this Sunday on KSWTV.com.

Mariusz Pudzianowski and Jay Silva had no problems to fit in the heavyweight limit. Unfortunately Norman Parke missed the weight by one pound and his fight with Mateusz Gamrot is now officially a three-round non-title bout.

Mariusz Pudzianowski Comments on KSW 40 Opponent Change

(Courtesy of WhoaTV)

KSW 40 Weigh-in Results

265 lbs: Mariusz Pudzianowski (254 lbs) vs. Jay Silva (224 lbs)

155 lbs: Norman Parke (156 lbs)* vs. Mateusz Gamrot (155 lbs)

185 lbs: Michał Materla (186 lbs) vs. Paulo Thiago (184 lbs)

125 lbs: Ariane Lipski (125 lbs) vs. Mariana Morais (124 lbs) – for KSW Flyweight title

170 lbs: Maciej Jewtuszko (170 lbs) vs. David Zawada (171 lbs)

205 lbs: Michał Fijałka (205 lbs) vs. Chris Fields (205 lbs)

155 lbs: Łukasz Chlewicki (154 lbs) vs. Paul Redmond (156 lbs)

145 lbs: Paweł Polityło (146 lbs) vs. Antun Racic (143 lbs)

170 lbs: Konrad Iwanowski (171 lbs) vs. Paul Lawrence (170 lbs)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram