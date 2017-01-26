One Fighter Misses Weight In Denver (UFC on FOX 23 Weigh-in Results)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to its roots on Saturday with UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena taking place in Denver. The first UFC event ever took place in 1993 at the now-non-existent McNichols Arena in the Mile High City.

A much different sport these days, UFC on FOX 23 features top female bantamweight contenders Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena in the main event, each vying to be the next challenger to champion Amanda Nunes.

Following Friday’s UFC on FOX 23 early weigh-in, the fight between Shevchenko and Pena is official for the Pepsi Center, as the ladies hit the mark without issue.

The co-main event features hometown hero Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who squares off with Jorge Masvidal in welterweight action. Cerrone is hoping to make it the first in a busy year for him, as he intends to fight five or six times in 2017 and capture the welterweight title.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima missed the mark for his light heavyweight bout against Jeremy Kimball, weighing in at 209.6-pounds. The Brazilian was forced to give up 20-percent of his fight purse to his opponent. UFC officials told MMAWeekly that Kimball accepted the bout at a catchweight.

UFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Weigh-in Results:

Main Card (on FOX)

Valentina Shevchenko (134.4) vs. Julianna Pena (135 )

Donald Cerrone (170.8) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (253.6)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Jason Knight (145.6)

Prelims (on FS1)

Nate Marquardt (185.6) vs. Sam Alvey (185.6 )

Raphael Assunção (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.8)

Bobby Nash (170.8) vs. Li Jingliang (170.4)

Luis Henrique da Silva (205.8) vs. Jordan Johnson (205)

Eric Spicely (185.8) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (185.6)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (209.6) vs. Jeremy Kimball (204)

Early Prelims (on UFC Fight Pass)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Eric Shelton (125.8)

Jason Gonzalez (156) vs. J.C. Cottrell (155.8)

