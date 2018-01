ONE Championship’s 2017 Highlights: Ben Askren Retires and Two-Division Champ Crowned

ONE Championship had a breakout year in 2017, including longtime titleholder Ben Askren finishing his career undefeated and retiring with the belt around his waist.

The promotion also crowned its first dual-division champion in Martin Nguyen.

(Video courtesy and permission of ONE Championship)