ONE Championship Unveils 24-Event Schedule for 2018

ONE Championship has announced it will put on 24 events in 2018. As well as returning to Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and China; the promotion also plans to put on events in Japan and South Korea.

“We are thrilled to announce our incredible 2018 calendar of events for ONE Championship. We have 24 massive shows planned for all sports fans in Asia and will continue to showcase the absolute best in martial arts, delivered by our homegrown martial arts superheroes. 2018 is going to be an epic year of action and I can’t wait to get things started,” said Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO.

There are six ONE Championship events scheduled between now and the end of the year with ONE Championship heading to Yangon, Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, Surabaya, and Shenzhen.

TRENDING > Jeremy Stephens Responds to Conor McGregor with Savage Burn

ONE Championship 2018 Schedule

Jakarta, Indonesia – January 20

Manila, Philippines – January 26

Yangon, Myanmar – February 24

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – March 9

Bangkok, Thailand – March 24

Manila, Philippines – April 20

Jakarta, Indonesia – May 12

Singapore – May 18

Shanghai, China – May 26

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – June 8

Beijing, China – June

Manila, Philippines – July 27

Seoul, South Korea – July

Bangkok, Thailand – August 11

Shanghai, China – August 18

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – September 15

Jakarta, Indonesia – September 22

Tokyo, Japan – September

Bangkok, Thailand – October 6

Manila, Philippines – November 16

Singapore – November 23

Jakarta, Indonesia – December 8

Shanghai, China – December 15

Bangkok, Thailand – December 22

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram