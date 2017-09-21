ONE Championship Unveils 24-Event Schedule for 2018

ONE Championship has announced it will put on 24 events in 2018. As well as returning to Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and China; the promotion also plans to put on events in Japan and South Korea.
“We are thrilled to announce our incredible 2018 calendar of events for ONE Championship. We have 24 massive shows planned for all sports fans in Asia and will continue to showcase the absolute best in martial arts, delivered by our homegrown martial arts superheroes. 2018 is going to be an epic year of action and I can’t wait to get things started,” said Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO.
There are six ONE Championship events scheduled between now and the end of the year with ONE Championship heading to Yangon, Manila, Singapore, Bangkok, Surabaya, and Shenzhen.
ONE Championship 2018 Schedule
- Jakarta, Indonesia – January 20
- Manila, Philippines – January 26
- Yangon, Myanmar – February 24
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – March 9
- Bangkok, Thailand – March 24
- Manila, Philippines – April 20
- Jakarta, Indonesia – May 12
- Singapore – May 18
- Shanghai, China – May 26
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – June 8
- Beijing, China – June
- Manila, Philippines – July 27
- Seoul, South Korea – July
- Bangkok, Thailand – August 11
- Shanghai, China – August 18
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – September 15
- Jakarta, Indonesia – September 22
- Tokyo, Japan – September
- Bangkok, Thailand – October 6
- Manila, Philippines – November 16
- Singapore – November 23
- Jakarta, Indonesia – December 8
- Shanghai, China – December 15
- Bangkok, Thailand – December 22
