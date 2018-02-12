ONE Championship Launches Kickboxing League

ONE Championship has launched a kickboxing league and signed some of the best Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters on the planet. Yodsaenklai Fairtex, Petchboonchu FA Group, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Saketdao Petpayathai, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Fabio Pinca have all signed to fight for ONE’s new kickboxing promotion.

The first fight is set for ONE: Heroes of Honor in Manila on April 20. The bout pits Giorgio Petrosyan against Jo Nattawut under kickboxing rules inside a ring. The promotion has already held one caged Muay Thai bout in the Philippines with Sam-A beating Joseph Lasiri last month.

ONE Championship Kickboxing in the Ring and the Cage

According to ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, there will be fights held under both Muay Thai and kickboxing rules.

“Fans will be treated to the most exciting kickboxing matches where the best face the best inside of both our ring and our cage. Some matches will be under standard international kickboxing rules in our ring, and other matches will be under modified hybrid striking rules in our cage. This is a game changer in the world of martial arts, and I am excited to kick things off this April.”

Yodsaenklai (pictured) recently returned from retirement to win a fight in China. The 32-year-old is one of the biggest names in the history of Muay Thai and has gone on to enjoy a very successful career competing internationally under kickboxing rules.

Meanwhile, Giorgio Petrosyan is rated by many as the best kickboxer on the planet and has won titles with both K-1 and Glory. His first fight is against reigning Lion Fight 154-pound champion Jo Nattawut, but fans will be very excited about the possibility of the Armenian eventually fighting Yodsaenklai.