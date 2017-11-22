ONE Championship Boss: ‘We’ve crushed (the UFC in Asia), completely crushed them’

While the UFC has struggled to gain a foothold in Asian markets, in just six short years, ONE Championship has become the top fight promotion in the Eastern world.

As the head of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, has had some harsh words for the UFC, but they are not without warrant. Aside from the UFC not seeming to comprehend the culture in Asian markets, Sityodtong says that the MMA juggernaut of the Western world has been disrespectful not only to ONE Championship, but Asia and Asians in general.

“MMA is the bloodsport aspect (of martial arts) that the West has promoted. Martial arts is really what Asians promote,” Sityodtong told MMAWeekly.com.

“If I have strong words for the UFC, it’s because they came (to Singapore) last year and were very disrespectful to Asia, Asians, and ONE Championship. That’s not the best way to market yourself if you’re a foreign property.

“We’ve crushed them, completely crushed them.”

