               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Was Ready for Lightweight Super Fight After Frankie Edgar Dropped Out of UFC 218

featuredFabricio Werdum Wins Lopsided Decision Over Marcin Tybura, Full UFC Fight Night Results

UFC Fight Night Werdum vs Tybura Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredFour Fighters Miss Weight (UFC Sydney Weigh-in Results)

ONE Championship Boss: ‘We’ve crushed (the UFC in Asia), completely crushed them’

November 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

While the UFC has struggled to gain a foothold in Asian markets, in just six short years, ONE Championship has become the top fight promotion in the Eastern world.

As the head of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong, has had some harsh words for the UFC, but they are not without warrant. Aside from the UFC not seeming to comprehend the culture in Asian markets, Sityodtong says that the MMA juggernaut of the Western world has been disrespectful not only to ONE Championship, but Asia and Asians in general.

“MMA is the bloodsport aspect (of martial arts) that the West has promoted. Martial arts is really what Asians promote,” Sityodtong told MMAWeekly.com.

TRENDING > Ben Askren: Dana White is a Freaking Scumbag

“If I have strong words for the UFC, it’s because they came (to Singapore) last year and were very disrespectful to Asia, Asians, and ONE Championship. That’s not the best way to market yourself if you’re a foreign property.

“We’ve crushed them, completely crushed them.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA