               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Marlon Moraes UFC Fresno in Octagon

featuredMarlon Moraes Takes Top Honors for UFC Fight Night 123 Fighter Salaries

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Sounds Doubtful that Georges St-Pierre Ever Fights Again

featuredBrian Ortega Taps Out Cub Swanson in Statement Win in First UFC Main Event

UFC Fight Night 123 Swanson vs Ortega Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats

ONE Championship Books Two Title Fights for Early 2018

December 13, 2017
NoNo Comments

Two title fights were announced by Championship CEO / Chairman Chatri Sityodtong on Wednesday. The promotion currently has 18 dates on the calendar for 2018 and the shows in Jakarta and Bangkok will both have belts on the line.

The first show of the year is ONE: Kings of Courage at the Jakarta Convention Centre and it will feature the first ever women’s flyweight title fight. Undefeated Singaporean Tiffany Teo (7-0) challenges China’s Xiong Jing Nan (10-1) for the inaugural edition of that belt.

Bibiano Fernandes One FCONE: Iron Will is set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on March 24. Martin Nguyen (10-1) will be looking to make history by becoming a concurrent champion in three divisions. He faces Bibiano Fernandes (21-3) in a bout that will have the Brazilian’s bantamweight belt on the line.

Xiong recently made her promotional debut, stopping April Osenio in Bangkok last weekend. Her reward is an immediate title shot, while opponent Teo already has four ONE Championship wins and will become the first homegrown Singaporean to challenge for the belt.

Meanwhile, Nguyen is a legitimate contender to win the 2017 “Fighter of the Year” award. This year, he knocked out Kazunori Yokota in the opening round and Marat Gafurov and Eduard Folayang in the second, winning the ONE featherweight and lightweight titles in the process.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson: ‘The Real Champion is Jon Jones’

He faces an even tougher test against Fernandes, who has won nine fights out of nine for ONE Championship.

Sandwiched between the events in Jakarta and Bangkok are cards in Manila on Jan. 26, Yangon on Feb. 24, and Kuala Lumpur on March 9.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA