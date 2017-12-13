ONE Championship Books Two Title Fights for Early 2018

Two title fights were announced by Championship CEO / Chairman Chatri Sityodtong on Wednesday. The promotion currently has 18 dates on the calendar for 2018 and the shows in Jakarta and Bangkok will both have belts on the line.

The first show of the year is ONE: Kings of Courage at the Jakarta Convention Centre and it will feature the first ever women’s flyweight title fight. Undefeated Singaporean Tiffany Teo (7-0) challenges China’s Xiong Jing Nan (10-1) for the inaugural edition of that belt.

ONE: Iron Will is set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok on March 24. Martin Nguyen (10-1) will be looking to make history by becoming a concurrent champion in three divisions. He faces Bibiano Fernandes (21-3) in a bout that will have the Brazilian’s bantamweight belt on the line.

Xiong recently made her promotional debut, stopping April Osenio in Bangkok last weekend. Her reward is an immediate title shot, while opponent Teo already has four ONE Championship wins and will become the first homegrown Singaporean to challenge for the belt.

Meanwhile, Nguyen is a legitimate contender to win the 2017 “Fighter of the Year” award. This year, he knocked out Kazunori Yokota in the opening round and Marat Gafurov and Eduard Folayang in the second, winning the ONE featherweight and lightweight titles in the process.

He faces an even tougher test against Fernandes, who has won nine fights out of nine for ONE Championship.

Sandwiched between the events in Jakarta and Bangkok are cards in Manila on Jan. 26, Yangon on Feb. 24, and Kuala Lumpur on March 9.

