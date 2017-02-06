HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

Chan Sung Jung (aka The Korean Zombie)

featured‘Korean Zombie’ Is Back; Chan Sung Jung Knocks Out Dennis Bermudez (UFC Houston Results)

UFC Houston Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 104: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

ONE Championship Bantamweight Casey Suire Killed in a Motorbike Accident

February 6, 2017
No Comments

ONE Championship bantamweight Casey Suire was killed in an accident in Bali recently. The American, who celebrated his 40th birthday last month, was reportedly hit by a car while riding a motorbike on the Indonesian island where he often trained for his fights.

Suire originally moved to Indonesia to work in the oil industry. He only started training martial arts in 2009 and made his amateur MMA debut a couple of years later, eventually going on to sign with ONE Championship.

Casey SuireHe went on to fight five times for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion with his most recent win coming against Xie Bin last August. Suire’s overall record stands at 6-2 while he is also 1-0 in boxing having made a successful pro debut in 2012.

Suire was originally from Lafayette, La. In a tragic coincidence, his sister was also killed in a car accident when he was younger and the American told Sports Keeda this inspired him to try and live life to the fullest.

“I refuse to live a boring, ordinary life just to arrive at death safely,” Suire said in a 2015 interview.

TRENDING > Dana White’s UFC Houston Wrap-Up: Jessica Andrade Earned a Title Shot (video)

During Suire’s MMA career, he competed in major arenas in the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia, as well as Indonesia, and registered wins over the likes of Jerome Paye, Raymond Tan, Stephen Langdown, and Xie Bin. His losses both came at the expense of top contenders in ONE Championship’s bantamweight division.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung Korean Zombie

UFC Fight Night 104 Suspensions: Seven Fighte...

Feb 06, 2017No Comments9 Views

The UFC Fight Night 104 medical suspensions were released by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on Monday.

Daniel Omielanczuk

Daniel Omielanczuk Found to...

USADA announced on Monday that UFC athlete Daniel Omielanczuk

Feb 06, 2017
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic Set to Defend ...

Stipe Miocic will next put his heavyweight championship on

Feb 06, 2017
Ali Motamed

Ali Motamed to Face Rocky L...

UFC and TUF alumni Rocky Lee returns to action

Feb 06, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA