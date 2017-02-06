ONE Championship Bantamweight Casey Suire Killed in a Motorbike Accident

ONE Championship bantamweight Casey Suire was killed in an accident in Bali recently. The American, who celebrated his 40th birthday last month, was reportedly hit by a car while riding a motorbike on the Indonesian island where he often trained for his fights.

Suire originally moved to Indonesia to work in the oil industry. He only started training martial arts in 2009 and made his amateur MMA debut a couple of years later, eventually going on to sign with ONE Championship.

He went on to fight five times for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion with his most recent win coming against Xie Bin last August. Suire’s overall record stands at 6-2 while he is also 1-0 in boxing having made a successful pro debut in 2012.

Suire was originally from Lafayette, La. In a tragic coincidence, his sister was also killed in a car accident when he was younger and the American told Sports Keeda this inspired him to try and live life to the fullest.

“I refuse to live a boring, ordinary life just to arrive at death safely,” Suire said in a 2015 interview.

During Suire’s MMA career, he competed in major arenas in the Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia, as well as Indonesia, and registered wins over the likes of Jerome Paye, Raymond Tan, Stephen Langdown, and Xie Bin. His losses both came at the expense of top contenders in ONE Championship’s bantamweight division.

