ONE Championship Adds 2018 Events in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Beijing

2018 looks set to be a groundbreaking year for ONE Championship with events in Seoul and Tokyo added to the calendar. The promotion has also confirmed its schedule for China with dates for Shanghai and Beijing announced this week.

There are currently 24 events on the schedule for 2018. In addition to the dates previously announced for Jakarta, Manila, Yangon, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Singapore, there are now six shows booked in South Korea and Japan.

On May 26, ONE: Heart of the Dragon is set for the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre; on June 16, ONE: Dynasty of Domination takes place at the Olympic Sports Centre in Beijing; and July 1 is the date for ONE: Spirit of Warriors at an undisclosed venue in Seoul.

There is also no venue announced for ONE: Pursuit of Greatness in Tokyo on September 1, while the promotion will return to China for ONE: Odyssey of Heroes at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Centre on December 15.

Next up for Asia’s biggest MMA promotion is ONE: Kings of Courage at the Jakarta Convention Centre on January 20. In the main event, Tiffany Teo challenges Jing Nan Xiong for the inaugural women’s strawweight title.

