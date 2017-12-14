Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns Set for UFC in Orlando

A new fight has been added to the UFC’s return to Orlando as Canadian prospect Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes on submission specialist Gilbert Burns on Feb. 24.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Thursday.

Aubin-Mercier (10-2) has been considered one of the most talented fighters to come out of Canada in recent years while amassing an impressive record in the UFC including a current three fight win streak.

Aubin-Mercier is best known for his suffocating wrestling game, which will definitely be tested if he tries to take this fight to the ground.

Burns (13-2) is a very high level grappler with three submission wins on his UFC resume already while just recently earning his first knockout inside the Octagon with a win over Jason Saggo.

Aubin-Mercier vs. Burns in the latest addition to the UFC Fight Night card in Orlando that will air on FOX with a main event for the card still to be determined.