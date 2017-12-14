               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Marlon Moraes UFC Fresno in Octagon

featuredMarlon Moraes Takes Top Honors for UFC Fight Night 123 Fighter Salaries

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Sounds Doubtful that Georges St-Pierre Ever Fights Again

featuredBrian Ortega Taps Out Cub Swanson in Statement Win in First UFC Main Event

UFC Fight Night 123 Swanson vs Ortega Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 123: Swanson vs. Ortega Live Results and Fight Stats

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns Set for UFC in Orlando

December 14, 2017
NoNo Comments

A new fight has been added to the UFC’s return to Orlando as Canadian prospect Olivier Aubin-Mercier takes on submission specialist Gilbert Burns on Feb. 24.

UFC officials announced the new matchup on Thursday.

Aubin-Mercier (10-2) has been considered one of the most talented fighters to come out of Canada in recent years while amassing an impressive record in the UFC including a current three fight win streak.

Aubin-Mercier is best known for his suffocating wrestling game, which will definitely be tested if he tries to take this fight to the ground.

Burns (13-2) is a very high level grappler with three submission wins on his UFC resume already while just recently earning his first knockout inside the Octagon with a win over Jason Saggo.

Aubin-Mercier vs. Burns in the latest addition to the UFC Fight Night card in Orlando that will air on FOX with a main event for the card still to be determined. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA