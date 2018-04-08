Olivier Aubin-Mercier Makes Quick Work of Evan Dunham (UFC 223 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out highlights from Olivier Aubin-Mercier’s quick finish of Evan Dunham at UFC 223 on Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The insane lead-up to UFC 223 – Conor McGregor’s rampage in particular – largely overshadowed the event itself, but that didn’t stop the fighters on the card from delivering.
The MMA juggernaut makes a quick return with UFC on FOX 29 next week in Glendale, Az. The fight card is headlined by what promises to be a fight full of fireworks, as Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje take top billing.
