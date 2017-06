Official Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Fight Poster First Look!

No sooner had the ink on the contract dried than Showtime issued the first official fight poster for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match.

Here’s your first look at the official poster!

