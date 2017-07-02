Odds makers give Conor McGregor a better chance than Canelo Alvarez

There are officially less than two months to go until UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor steps into the ring to meet Floyd Mayweather in arguably one of the biggest boxing matches in history.

While some boxers and analysts have accused this showdown of being more spectacle than fight, odds makers in Las Vegas certainly seem to have some faith in McGregor pulling off the upset.

According to the odds makers at the Aria in Las Vegas, McGregor is currently only a +450 underdog with Mayweather sitting as the favorite at -700. To put that into perspective, Holly Holm was a +825 underdog in her fight against Ronda Rousey while Andre Berto was a whopping +1600 underdog for his fight against Mayweather in 2015.

It’s tough to imagine McGregor — with no prior boxing experience — remains closer to Mayweather at the sports book but that’s exactly what the odds makers are saying.

If that’s not enough, McGregor is currently at 40-to-1 odds to knock out Mayweather in the first round.

Of course those seem like long odds, but then the same sports book has Saul “Canelo” Alvarez at 50-to-1 odds to knock out Gennady Golovkin three weeks later when they meet in Las Vegas.

In fact, McGregor has better odds of knocking out Mayweather through the first eight rounds than Alvarez does in his fight with Golovkin according to the sports book in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere in the current odds for the fight, McGregor is currently at 11-to-2 odds when it comes to landing a knockout on Mayweather with 12-to-1 odds on the chances that he’ll win by decision.

On the flipside, Mayweather is currently at 25-to-1 odds to knockout McGregor in the first round while he’s at -120 odds to finish the fight by knockout at some time during the 12-round bout. Mayweather is at even money when it comes to beating McGregor by decision.

When the fight between Mayweather and McGregor was first rumored more than a year ago, the UFC champion was a massive underdog but it’s clear bettors and odds makers are giving him a much better chance now that the fight is official.

