Now That Ronda Rousey is Out, Julianna Pena Would Love to be the Face of Women’s MMA

Julianna Pena has long been calling for a shot at the UFC women’s bantamweight championship, but when champion Amanda Nunes was tied up with Ronda Rousey, she took the next best fight, Valentina Shevchenko.

With her UFC on FOX 23 bout with Shevchenko on tap, and Ronda Rousey having lost to Nunes, Pena is eyeing a position as the new face of women’s MMA.

