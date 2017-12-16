Nordine Taleb Blasts Danny Roberts (UFC on FOX 26 Highlights)

KICK GAME PROPER! Nordine Taleb KO's Danny Roberts with the savage head kick plus straight right hand for the win! #UFCWinnipeg https://t.co/94zcJklbP9 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 16, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Nordine Taleb’s knockout of Danny Roberts at UFC on FOX 26 on Saturday in Winnipeg, Canada.

The fight promotion next returns home to Las Vegas for its year-end blowout. UFC 219 features the women’s featherweight championship between titleholder Cris Cyborg and challenger Holly Holm, as well as a pivotal lightweight battle between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza.

