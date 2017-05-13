‘No More Fantasy Baby’ (UFC 211 Embedded, Ep 6)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 13, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 6 of UFC 211 Embedded, heavyweight title challenger Junior dos Santos goes from open workouts to a cryotherapy chamber. Heavyweight champion and collegiate baseball standout Stipe Miocic throws out the first pitch at a Texas Rangers game. Strawweight challenger Jessica Andrade aims to make weight on Thursday night in anticipation of an early morning, while champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk enlists pool toys to keep her mind off the cut. All of the fighters – including featherweights Yair Rodriguez and Frankie Edgar — hit their target numbers and face off again at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-in.

UFC 211 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two title fights at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2, taking place Saturday, May 13.

