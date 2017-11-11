Nina Ansaroff and Angela Hill Throw Down (UFC Norfolk Fight Highlights)

Nina Ansaroff kicks things off at #UFCNorfolk with a decision win in a brawl over Angela Hill! https://t.co/hm0IgM0aF9 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Nina Ansaroff’s decision victory over Angela Hill at UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

The fight promotion next returns to Sydney, Australia, for UFC Fight Night 121, where former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faces Marcin Tybura in the main event. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on Nov. 19 local time in Sydney, but airs on Nov. 18 in the U.S.

