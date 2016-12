Niko Price Taps Out Brandon Thatch (UFC 207 Highlights)

Not bad for your debut! Niko Price taps out Brandon Thatch in the first round! #UFC207 https://t.co/cydGyRQAZU — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2016



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Promotional newcomer Niko Price got a submission win over Brandon Thatch in his UFC debut at UFC 207 on Friday. Check out the fight highlights.

RELATED > More UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram