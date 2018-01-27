Niko Price Subs George Sullivan at UFC on FOX 27

(Video courtesy of UFC Fight Pass | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Niko Price’s submission of George Sullivan at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

The UFC heads to Belem, Brazil, next week for UFC Fight Night 125, which features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round middleweight showdown against Eryk Anders in the night’s headliner. The co-main event pits John Dodson against Pedro Munhoz.

