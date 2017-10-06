Nik Lentz Releases Statement Revealing Why He Was Removed from UFC 216

Lightweight fighter Nik Lentz has been forced out of his scheduled fight against former teammate Will Brooks, and now we know why.

The Lentz vs. Brooks bout had been slated for the UFC 216 Prelims on FX. The match-up was scratched Friday morning as the weigh-ins were underway.

UFC officials confirmed the reports, saying, “Due to medical issues with Nik Lentz, his bout against Will Brooks at UFC 216 has been cancelled.”

Later in the day, Lentz used his social media outlets to give some insight into what the medical issue was that forced him off the card.

“I didn’t make it to weigh-ins this morning because I was in the hospital,” he wrote. “My body is not responding to insulin correctly and during my weight cut (Thursday) night, my feet grand hands went numb, I stopped sweating, my heart rate went through the roof, and I didn’t know what was going on.

“I decided to go to the hospital and stayed therethrough the night into the morning,” he continued.

“I’m not sure just yet as to the diagnosis of what’s happening, but I’m having diabetic like issues. I figured I could push through them and still fight. I was wrong.”

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee will proceed with a 12-bout fight card. A UFC Fight Pass early prelim between Matt Schnell and Marco Beltran was moved to the FX prelims.

