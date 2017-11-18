Nik Lentz Chokes Will Brooks Into Submission (UFC Sydney Fight Highlights)

GUILLOTINE! Nik Lentz makes Will Brooks tap for the submission win! #UFCSydney https://t.co/RIuHPLE1i8 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the fight highlights from the lightweight bout between Nik Lentz and Will Brooks at UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney, Australia.

