Nick Newell, Former WSOF Title Challenger, Returns from Retirement

Former World Series of Fighting lightweight championship challenger Nick Newell has ended a two-year retirement to return to the cage. Newell inked a deal with Legacy Fighting Alliance, according to promotion officials, who announced the signing on Monday.

Newell is a congenital amputee, whose left arm ends just below the elbow. He has had a somewhat controversial athletic career because of his condition, but he has excelled at every level.

He rose to prominence as an amateur wrestler, winning hundreds of matches at the high school and collegiate levels.

Many questioned Newell’s decision to move into mixed martial arts, particularly at the professional level, but he excelled there as well. He ran up a record of 11-0, including winning Xtreme Fighting Championships lightweight title, before ever tasting defeat.

In fact, in running his professional record to 13-1, Newell’s only loss is to undefeated former WSOF lightweight champion and current UFC contender Justin Gaethje.

A date and opponent for Newell’s LFA debut are still undetermined at this time.

