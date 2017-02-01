Nick Diaz Turned Down Rematch with Robbie Lawler

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 1, 2017
Nick Diaz hasn’t fought since January 2015. He was given a lifetime ban by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after testing positive to marijuana metabolites for the third time in his career at UFC 183. The suspension was later reduced to five years and he was levied a fine of $165,000. That suspension was later reduced to 18-months and the fiNick Diazne lowered to $100,000. His suspension officially ended in August 2016.

UFC president Dana White revealed that Diaz had been lobbying the organization for a fight and wanted to announce his return during the UFC on Fox 22 event on Dec. 17 in Sacramento, Calif.

“I offered Nick Diaz the Robbie Lawler fight and he turned it down. Lawler accepted the fight. Lawler accepted the fight and Nick turned it down, so I’m looking for something else for Lawler right now,” White said during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

Diaz holds a knockout win over Lawler at UFC 47 in 2004. The win was a breakthrough moment for Diaz, and a rematch has been talked about for years.

“They (Diaz’ camp) were terrorizing me saying that they wanted a fight. We want a fight. They wanted to announce it that night at the Sacramento card because he was there. It was the right crowd. That’s close to his hometown. They wanted to announce it. I got Robbie Lawler to accept the fight. I called them and they turned it down. They’ve been radio silent on me every since,” said White.

The UFC president offered Diaz a bout against third-ranked Demian Maia after he turned down the Lawler rematch, but hasn’t heard back from the Stockton native.

“I just reached out to them and said, ‘what do you guys think about a fight against Demian Maia?’ And I haven’t heard back from them yet,” he said. “If Nick doesn’t take it, I’ll give it to Jorge Masvidal.”

Masvidal is coming off a knockout win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on Jan. 28.

