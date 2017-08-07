Nick Diaz Thinks Conor McGregor Can Challenge Floyd Mayweather

Every fighter and his brother is being asked to give his thoughts on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Mayweather is coming out of a two-year retirement to put his 49-0 record on the line against McGregor, who is 29. The brash Irishman, who holds the UFC lightweight title and was the first fighter to hold championships in two different UFC weight classes simultaneously, is making his professional boxing debut against Mayweather.

Despite McGregor’s lack of experience, he isn’t being instantly written off by everyone. While many pundits believe that Mayweather is going to box circles around his foe, McGregor has a mystique surrounding him and self-confidence that drives the curiosity behind the fight. It’s that “what if?” factor.

One brother that was recently asked to weigh in on the fight has a more credible reason than most to offer up his opinion.

Nick Diaz has watched his brother Nate face McGregor twice in the Octagon. The Diaz brothers are both known for their boxing ability, and Nick believes that McGregor’s success against his brother gives him a chance to make the fight with Mayweather a real challenge.

“As far as MMA, I want to say there’s maybe five guys that do jiu-jitsu that have an actual level of understanding when it comes to boxing,” Diaz told MyMMANews recently. “(McGregor) obviously does. I feel like if he can hit my brother he can definitely can put up somewhat of a fight with Floyd, if not actually bring him an actual challenge.”

Diaz didn’t want to delve too far into the fight and give an actual breakdown, offering that you never know what might happen not only in the fight, but also in the lead up to the bout. He pointed out that Nate had little time to prepare for his first fight with McGregor and wasn’t 100-percent healthy for their rematch. There are numerous things like this that could affect any fight.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I could say one thing, I could be wrong,” Diaz said. “Also, the ups and downs of life, you never know what’s going on.”

