HOT OFF THE WIRE
Seriog Pettis UFC Mexico City Victory

featuredSergio Pettis Decisions Brandon Moreno in UFC Mexico City Main Event

UFC Fight Night 114 Pettis vs Moreno Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 114: Pettis vs. Moreno Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

Nick Diaz Thinks Conor McGregor Can Challenge Floyd Mayweather

August 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

Every fighter and his brother is being asked to give his thoughts on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match slated for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old Mayweather is coming out of a two-year retirement to put his 49-0 record on the line against McGregor, who is 29. The brash Irishman, who holds the UFC lightweight title and was the first fighter to hold championships in two different UFC weight classes simultaneously, is making his professional boxing debut against Mayweather.

Despite McGregor’s lack of experience, he isn’t being instantly written off by everyone. While many pundits believe that Mayweather is going to box circles around his foe, McGregor has a mystique surrounding him and self-confidence that drives the curiosity behind the fight. It’s that “what if?” factor. 

Nick Diaz on Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregorOne brother that was recently asked to weigh in on the fight has a more credible reason than most to offer up his opinion. 

Nick Diaz has watched his brother Nate face McGregor twice in the Octagon. The Diaz brothers are both known for their boxing ability, and Nick believes that McGregor’s success against his brother gives him a chance to make the fight with Mayweather a real challenge.

“As far as MMA, I want to say there’s maybe five guys that do jiu-jitsu that have an actual level of understanding when it comes to boxing,” Diaz told MyMMANews recently. “(McGregor) obviously does. I feel like if he can hit my brother he can definitely can put up somewhat of a fight with Floyd, if not actually bring him an actual challenge.”

TRENDING > Paulie Malignaggi Slams Conor McGregor: ‘I Beat the Brakes Off of Him’

Diaz didn’t want to delve too far into the fight and give an actual breakdown, offering that you never know what might happen  not only in the fight, but also in the lead up to the bout. He pointed out that Nate had little time to prepare for his first fight with McGregor and wasn’t 100-percent healthy for their rematch. There are numerous things like this that could affect any fight.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I could say one thing, I could be wrong,” Diaz said. “Also, the ups and downs of life, you never know what’s going on.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White and Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Behind the Scenes at UFC 214, I...

Aug 06, 2017NoNo Comments110 Views

Tyron Woodley takes us behind the scenes at UFC 214 where his shoulder injury and feud with UFC president Dana White are on full display.

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso: ‘I Trul...

Alexa Grasso's fight with Randa Markos at UFC Fight

Aug 06, 2017
Sergio Pettis UFC Mexico City

Sergio Pettis Not Sure if H...

Sergio Pettis positioned himself at the top of the

Aug 06, 2017
Snoop Dogg trash talks Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones’ No. 1 Fan,...

Snoop Dogg told TMZ Sports that Jon Jones had

Aug 06, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA