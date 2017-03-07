Nick Diaz Rails on Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre for Avoiding Him (video)

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Nick Diaz was recently caught in a walking interview with TMZ Sports in Las Vegas, where he was critical of the recent Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson bout at UFC 209, and quickly shot down Woodley’s claims to be the best welterweight fighter in the world.

Perhaps more interesting was Diaz’s comments on Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, who are expected to fight later this year. Diaz explained his attempt to fight Bisping, and why it made more sense for either man to fight him instead of each other. Of course, he did so in true Nick Diaz style.

TRENDING > Dana White Reveals Target Date for Georges St-Pierre vs Michael Bisping (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram