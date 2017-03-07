Nick Diaz Rails on Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre for Avoiding Him (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 7, 2017
2 Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Nick Diaz was recently caught in a walking interview with TMZ Sports in Las Vegas, where he was critical of the recent Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson bout at UFC 209, and quickly shot down Woodley’s claims to be the best welterweight fighter in the world. 

Perhaps more interesting was Diaz’s comments on Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre, who are expected to fight later this year. Diaz explained his attempt to fight Bisping, and why it made more sense for either man to fight him instead of each other. Of course, he did so in true Nick Diaz style.

  • Jess Fenchley

    Hey Nick, when you haven’t won a fight since 2011, NO ONE in the UFC is afraid of you. Back to toking. Your moneymaking window has closed.

  • uncle

    Nick must be smoking way too much weed. He forgot that he ducked Maia and Lawler.

               

