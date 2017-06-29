Nick Diaz notified of potential UFC anti-doping policy violation by USADA

Nick Diaz has some explaining to do.

The UFC has been notified of a potential anti-doping policy violation after the former title contender allegedly had three whereabouts failures in the past 12-month period.

UFC athletes are required to give accurate information in regards to their locations so that USADA is able to accurately and randomly test all of the fighters on the roster. The whereabouts program is set up for fighters to list locations where they will be at all times so USADA will be able to find them for testing.

Diaz has been provisionally suspended as a result.

Here’s the full statement from the UFC:

The UFC organization has been notified that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Nick Diaz of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from Diaz’s alleged accumulation of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period. Diaz, like all other UFC athletes, is enrolled in USADA’s UFC Registered Testing Pool and required to file accurate Whereabouts information in order to be located for out-of-competition, no-notice testing.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of Diaz’s case, who has been provisionally suspended pending the final resolution of this matter. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

USADA handles any potential punishment handed down as a result of Diaz’s alleged offenses in this matter.

Based on the UFC’s anti-doping policy, Diaz could face sanctions for failing to comply to the whereabouts program with potential fines or suspensions as a result.

