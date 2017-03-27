Nick Diaz is the Latest UFC ‘Coward’ to be Called Out by a Boxing Champ

Nick Diaz and his brother Nate train with professional boxers when preparing for a fight. Both have also said that they are more than willing to entertain stepping into the squared circle for full-on boxing matches. They are still under the restrictions of their UFC contracts, so it’s not likely that either would be allowed to box.

That, however, didn’t stop former world champion boxer Jean Pascal, a buddy of former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, from calling Nick Diaz out for a boxing match. With all of the chatter surrounding a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, why not?

Pascal didn’t hold back either, believing he could not only out-duel Diaz in the boxing ring, but also in the trash-talk department for which Diaz is infamous.

