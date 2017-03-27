HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nick Diaz is the Latest UFC ‘Coward’ to be Called Out by a Boxing Champ

March 27, 2017
(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Nick Diaz and his brother Nate train with professional boxers when preparing for a fight. Both have also said that they are more than willing to entertain stepping into the squared circle for full-on boxing matches. They are still under the restrictions of their UFC contracts, so it’s not likely that either would be allowed to box. 

That, however, didn’t stop former world champion boxer Jean Pascal, a buddy of former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, from calling Nick Diaz out for a boxing match. With all of the chatter surrounding a potential boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, why not? 

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Knew Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza Would Be Pissed

Pascal didn’t hold back either, believing he could not only out-duel Diaz in the boxing ring, but also in the trash-talk department for which Diaz is infamous.

  • El Gvapo

    Goes to show what a desperate situation boxing is in when they have to call out mma fighters.

    “Come and fight me at my own discipline” – bunch of pussies. You don’t hear Olympic wrestlers calling out mma fighters but insisting on it just being wrestling.

               

