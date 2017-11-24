Nick and Nate Diaz Amongst Rolling Stone’s Biggest Stoners in Sports

Nick and Nate Diaz are not shy about their use of marijuana… and now Rolling Stone magazine is championing them for it. Not only that, but former UFC bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey is rolling along right beside them.

Rolling Stone issued a “Biggest Stoners in Sports” list, and low and behold, the Diaz Brothers were chief amongst the professional athletes listed. Neither of the brothers has ever been shy about their marijuana usage, and Nate even went so far as to vape at a UFC press conference following his second fight with Conor McGregor.

Here’s a portion of what Rolling Stone had to say about the Diaz Brothers:

Stoner siblings and UFC stars Nick and Nate Diaz are unabashed fandom of the green stuff. With Nate, the dude went so far to call himself the “Number One athletic stoner – besides Michael Phelps” and has no qualms lighting up his vape in front of the spotlight of TV cameras. Meanwhile, brother Nick has become the ultimate marijuana martyr after years of bong-inspired braggadocio.

Not only did they award the Diaz’s standing amongst the “Biggest Stoners in Sports,” they awarded Rousey an honorable mention for having spoke out about Nick’s usage, defending him on the matter when he had been flagged for an anti-doping violation because of his marijuana usage.

“In the face of Nick Diaz’s toking troubles, fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey came out swinging in support of her fellow fighter in a fiery rant where the athlete staked her claim as a pot proponent who isn’t afraid to say how she feels,” wrote Rolling Stone reporter Rob LeDonne.

Nate has been mentioned speculatively as an opponent for UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, but that fight appears to be a non-starter because of Diaz’s money demands. Nick hasn’t fought since a January 2015 anti-doping violation for marijuana in relation to his UFC 183 headlining bout opposite Anderson Silva. Rousey has also been quiet since losing back-to-back bouts to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

