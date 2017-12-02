Nicco Montano Wins Bloody Battle to Become Inaugural Champ (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

Both fighters doing work. One round to go. #TUFFinale https://t.co/woJlcKuG64 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

Nicco Montano pays respect to Roxanne Modafferi and what it feels like to be the inaugural UFC women's flyweight champion! #TUFFinale https://t.co/kxwb1jZSAA — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 2, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Nicco Montano’s bloody battle to beat Roxanne Modafferi for the UFC flyweight title at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight holds the second of back-to-back events on Saturday, Dec. 2, when UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Max Holloway puts his featherweight championship on the line in a rematch against the main he defeated in his last bout, Jose Aldo, in the UFC 218 main event.

