Nicco Montano Upsets Lauren Murphy (TUF 26 Fight Highlights)

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

Watch highlights of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion’s fourth fight. No. 14 seed Nicco Montano pulled off the upset and eliminated the No. 3 seed Lauren Murphy.

