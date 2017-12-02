Nicco Montano, UFC’s First Navajo Champion, Sends Message of Hope (TUF 26 Finale)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

After Nicco Montano captured the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight championship at The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, she recounted her time in the fighter house on the show and how her upbringing on a Navajo reservation helped develop the resolve she needed to be one of the lowest ranked fighters on the show, but still overcome the odds and defeat the Top 3 seeds to win the title.

TRENDING > Nicco Montano Wins Bloody Battle to Become Inaugural Champ (TUF 26 Finale Fight Highlights)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram