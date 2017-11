Nicco Montano Out Muscles Barb Honchak (TUF 26 Fight Highlights)

From 14-seed to the finals, @niccomontano goes on to Las Vegas with the win over @BarbHonchak! #TUF26 pic.twitter.com/r0T3BBxj4N — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 23, 2017

Nicco Montano pulled off one of the biggest upsets in TUF history to advance to the finals of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion. Check out the fight highlights.

