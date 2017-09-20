Newcomer Carlos Felipe Pulled from UFC Fight Night 119 for Anti-Doping Violation

Incoming UFC heavyweight Carlos Felipe was pulled from the upcoming UFC Fight Night 119 fight card.

Felipe had been slated to make his promotional debut opposite Christian Columbo on Oct. 28 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Because of a potential UFC anti-doping violation, however, the Brazilian has been removed from the event.

The UFC organization was notified on Tuesday that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) had informed Felipe of a potential anti-doping policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on July 29, 2017, according toUFC officials.

Because of the proximity to Felipe’s upcoming scheduled bout against Columbo, Felipe was removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Felipe. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

UFC Fight Night 119 features the return of former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, who faces Derek Brunson in the night’s headliner.

