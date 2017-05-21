HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White Inks Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather Bout

Amanda Nunes

featuredAmanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says Georges St-Pierre Cancellation is News to Him

Luke Rockhold - UFC 199

featuredLuke Rockhold to Dana White: ‘Think Before You Run Your Mouth’

Newcomer Agnieszka Niedźwiedź Upsets Vanessa Porto at Invicta FC 23

May 21, 2017
No Comments

Newcomer Agnieszka Niedźwiedź delayed Vanessa Porto’s championship hopes at Invicta FC 23 on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo.

Coming into the fight, most though Porto’s experience would negate Niedźwiedź’s undefeated record, and it nearly did.

Porto fed Niedźwiedź a steady diet of jabs and inside kicks to the Polish fighter’s lead leg throughout the fight. Niedźwiedź had no defense for the leg kicks, her left leg turning several shades of red and purple by the end of the third round. 

The youngster’s takedowns and ground attack made up for Porto’s stand-up dominance in the minds of the judges. 

Niedźwied’s takedown timing was impeccable, as she scored several takedowns throughout the fight, notably tying Porto into a pretzel for several minutes in the second round, but never really threatening to end the fight.

The judges felt Niedźwiedź did enough to win, however, handing her a unanimous decision.

Roxanne Modafferi - Invicta FC 16

Roxanne Modafferi hasn’t completely re-invented herself, but she’s definitely upgraded her game to an entirely new level.

Historically known for a strong ground game, the pioneering Modafferi out-dueled Sarah D’Alelio on the feet, before wearing her down on the canvas throughout their three-round fight. 

Looking more confident than ever on her feet, Modafferi swarmed D’Alelio with punches in the third frame before dropping down for a takedown and putting her on the canvas. Once there, Modafferi took mount, dropping punch after punch on her foe, but it was an elbow that opened a huge gash on D’Alelio’s forehead that forced the referee to stop the fight.

TRENDING > Amanda Nunes is Living the American Dream

“I’ve never felt better in my whole MMA career,” a beaming Modafferi said after the fight.

All but the Modafferi fight went to a decision on Saturday night with two of the fights leaving the judges split over the victor.  

Invicta FC 23: Porto vs. Niedzwiedz Results

  • Agnieszka Niedźwiedź def. Vanessa Porto via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Roxanne Modafferi def. Sarah D’Alelio via TKO (elbows) at 1:23, R3
  • Herica Tiburcio def. Tessa Simpson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Kelly Faszholz def. Elizabeth Phillips via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Andrea Lee def. Liz Tracy via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Ediane Gomes def. Pam Sorenson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Tiffany Van Soest def. Christine Ferea via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Shaianna Rincon def. Brooksie Bayard via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Floyd Mayweather Post Boxing on Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather: ‘If I Fight, There...

May 21, 2017No Comments24 Views

Floyd Mayweather, in attendance at a boxing event on Saturday, fielded questions from the press, providing his latest thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor.

Glover Teixeira’s KO ...

Glover Teixeira started his UFC career winning his first

May 20, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Not Giving Floyd...

Dana White talked about Conor McGregor signing to fight

May 20, 2017

LFA 12 Results & Highl...

Former Legacy FC welterweight champion Derrick Krantz overwhelmed Ben

May 20, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA