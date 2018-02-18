Newbie Alex Morono Subs Veteran Josh Burkman at UFC Austin (Fight Highlights)

GUILLOTINE! Alex Morono makes Josh Burkman tap at #UFCAustin https://t.co/Dh1aA307Em — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Alex Morono’s impressive debut submission victory over Josh Burkman at UFC Fight Night 126 on Sunday in Austin, Texas.

