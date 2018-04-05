New York Police Looking to Question Conor McGregor But No Arrest Warrant Issued

Conor McGregor is wanted for questioning after a melee broke out at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday but no arrest warrant has been issued for him at this time.

According to representatives from the New York Police Department, McGregor is being sought for questioning after an alleged ‘assault’ occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Numerous videos have surfaced that showed McGregor attacking a bus containing several UFC fighters including lightweight contender Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was reportedly the person he was targeting during his tirade. Nurmagomedov was involved in a separate incident with McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov earlier this week.

Lobov has been pulled from UFC 223 due to his involvement in the melee.

McGregor threw a dolly at the bus, shattering a window that sent glass flying at several fighters including Michael Chiesa, who suffered several cuts on his face as a result. Another chair was thrown at the bus by a member of McGregor’s entourage as security and UFC officials attempted to break up the incident.

After the altercation occurred, UFC president Dana White said that an arrest warrant had been issued for McGregor but the New York Police Department stated that is not true.

It’s entirely possible that McGregor could be placed under arrest at a later date if charges are pressed over the incident but at this time the UFC lightweight champion is just being sought for questioning in the incident.

White described what unfolded during a statement made to the media on Thursday.

“What happened here today is Conor and approximately 20 guys were let in through the doors by the MacLife guys, who were credentialed here. They opened the doors for them, through an entrance, they stormed the building, got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting onto the buses and started to attack the buses. Throwing trash cans and dollies and things like that. Broke one of the windows and cut Michael Chiesa really bad. He cut his head, he cut his face. Rose Namajunas apparently was almost hit, she’s super upset right now and basically left and walked back to the hotel. Hurt one of our employees, broke one of our employees’ knuckles and other injuries,” White said. “Obviously everybody’s shaken up when 30 thug storm [an arena]. These guys are all cutting weight and getting ready for a fight.

“This is the most disgusting thing that has every happened in the history of the company.”