New York Denies Holly Holm’s UFC 208 Appeal

February 28, 2017
1 Comment

The New York State Athletic Commission has denied Holly Holm‘s UFC 208 appeal. 

Holm fought Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship on Feb. 11 in Brooklyn, N.Y., losing a unanimous decision. It was a closely contested bout that also had a bit of controversy.

de Randamie landed punches after the bell in the second and third rounds of the title fight. Holm filed an appeal with the NYSAC requesting a “review of Referee Todd Anderson’s failure to deduct one or more points from Germaine de Randamie following her repeated strikes thrown after the horn sounded to end Rounds 2 and 3.”

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 Media Faceoff“After a review of the video footage of the bout, the New York State Athletic Commission determined that there was no clear error or violation of statute or rule by Referee Todd Anderson,” an NYSAC official told MMAFighting.com on Tuesday. “Therefore, the scoring and outcome of the bout will not be modified.”

Holm is prepared to accept the NYSAC’s decision.

“We respect their decision and will not seek anything further, except a rematch from Germaine,” Holm’s agent Lenny Fresquez told MMAFighting.com.

It’s a rematch that de Randamie is willing grant. 

“I completely understand that people want to see that fight (against Cris Cyborg), and that fight is probably going to happen. But I’m first going to fight Holly to clear everything up, to clear everything that has been said so far. I think she deserves the rematch first,” de Randamie told The MMA Hour recently.

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz: Ronda Rousey’s Fall From Grace is ‘Heartbreaking’

Although that could be the fight that gets made, it’s unclear what direction the UFC will take, as Cris “Cyborg” Justino was recently granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption which cleared her of any wrongdoing in a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation case. She is immediately eligible to compete, and wants a crack at the belt.

Considering UFC president Dana White has admitted that the division was created in response to Cyborg’s repeated demands to do so, there is certainly an added amount of pressure to grant her a title shot.

  • austinsnowman

    They won’t do anything about the inept ref and the outcome of the fight – big surprise. They just sit back and cash their paychecks whether or not they deserve their jobs. I’m sure they were hired as a favor to some big shot political donor.

               

