New York Commission Issues Statement Admonishing Conor McGregor Melee

Following Conor McGregor and his team going berserk after the UFC 223 Media Day on Thursday, the New York State Athletic Commission issued a statement to MMAFighting.com, admonishing the incident.

McGregor, however, isn’t currently licensed by the New York commission, so there is little it can do to him beyond the public denouncement of his actions, until he tries to again get licensed by the state.

The NYSAC’s statement in full, as released to MMAFighting.com:

“The incident that occurred today at the Barclay’s Center was unacceptable and has no place in New York State sports.

Multiple published reports, including photos and video, evidently show Mr. McGregor and members of his entourage engaged in destructive, abhorrent and illegal behavior and endangered the safety of those around them. It is our understanding that local law enforcement is involved and is actively responding to the matter.

At least one fighter (Michael Chiesa) scheduled to fight on Saturday was purportedly injured in the incident. Medical staff will assess any injured fighters to determine whether they are fit to compete as scheduled.

The Commission has commenced a dialogue with the UFC and Barclay’s Center management in response to the incident. All parties are working together to ensure that appropriate protocols are in place for the protection of the fighters and the fans at UFC 223 and at tomorrow’s weigh-in. The Commission is also conferring with the associated security staffs to ensure that heightened safeguards are implemented prior to the weigh-in and the event.

Mr. McGregor is not licensed by the New York State Athletic Commission.”