New Study Shows Conor McGregor As Most Searched Athlete on Google in 2017

January 31, 2018
Conor McGregor loves to break records and he can add another accolade to his resume.

According to a new study released on Wednesday that studied Google search trends during 2017, McGregor was the most sought after athlete in the United States. The study also broke down celebrities and musicians while also taking a look at the most searched for each state, although McGregor wasn’t No. 1 in any particular part of the U.S. 

McGregor obviously received a ton of attention last year in the lead up to his fight against Floyd Mayweather, which ended up as the second biggest pay-per-view broadcast of all time.

 

 

Add to that, McGregor is well known for his use of social media and staying relevant whether he’s fighting or not so it’s no surprise he was trending throughout 2017.

While McGregor came in at No. 1, his former opponent Floyd Mayweather was at No. 10 for the year.

Perhaps a more surprising entry in the study of Google search trends for 2017 was former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey, who came in at No. 7 overall.

Rousey was largely out of the spotlight during 2017 with no fights and only popping up occasionally in the headlines due to her being a topic of conversation for the UFC and rumors swirling about a future in the WWE.

It’s entirely possible Rousey jumps even higher in the top 10 in 2018 after recently inking a deal with WWE to join the professional wrestling outfit in a full time capacity.

As for McGregor, his star power hasn’t diminished much this year although he still hasn’t booked a return fight to the UFC so it’s unknown how his star power will be affected as he remains out of action so far this year.

               

