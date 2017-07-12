New Interim Champ Robert Whittaker Faces Potentially Lengthy UFC 213 Suspension

Robert Whittaker won the interim UFC middleweight title at UFC 213, earning a shot at unifying the belts with middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Whittaker’s medical status, however, could delay when that fight might take place.

It took Whittaker all five rounds to get the better of Yoel Romero. Though he emerged victorious, Nevada’s ringside doctors had concerns about Whittaker’s left knee. If an MRI proves positive for injury, Whittaker could be sidelined until January of 2018. He, of course, can gain clearance anytime prior to January if he checks out okay with an orthopedic doctor.

Other fighters that could be on the sidelines for an extended period of time include Curtis Blaydes, Anthony Pettis, and Travis Browne.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission issued the UFC 213 medical suspensions on Wednesday.

UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker took place on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Ticket Prices Revealed

UFC 213: Romero vs. Whittaker Medical Suspensions

Robert Whittaker: Must have an MRI of his left knee. If positive, he must have clearance by orthopedic doctor or he is suspended until Jan. 4, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 30.

Yoel Romero: Must have left eyebrow and right scalp lacerations cleared by a doctor or he is suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

Fabricio Werdum: Suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

Curtis Blaydes: Must have right tibia/fibula and left chest rib series x-rayed. If positive, he must be cleared by a doctor or he is suspended until Jan. 4, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 30.

Daniel Omielanczuk: Suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 30.

Anthony Pettis: Must have right hand x-rayed. If positive, he must have orthopedic clearance or he is suspended until Jan. 4, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

Jim Miller: Suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

Douglas Silva de Andrade: Suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 30.

Aleksei Oleinik: Suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 30.

Travis Browne: Must have left foot x-rayed. If positive, he must have orthopedic clearance or he is suspended until Jan. 4, 2018. He faces a minimum suspension until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

Brian Camozzi: Suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

Thiago Santos: Must have laceration above his right eye cleared by a doctor or he is suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

Gerald Meerschaert: Suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 30.

Belal Muhammad: Suspended until Aug. 8 with no contact before July 30.

Jordan Mein: Must have laceration above left eye cleared by a doctor or he is suspended until Aug. 23 with no contact before Aug. 8.

James Bochnovic: Suspended until Sept. 7 with no contact before Aug. 23.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram