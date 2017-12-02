New Champion Nicco Montano Leads Charge on TUF 26 Finale Fighter Bonuses

               

December 2, 2017
Not only did Nicco Montano win The Ultimate Fighter Season 26 and become the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight champion, she also took home one of the $50,000 post-fight bonuses.

Montano fought a hard, bloody battle with Roxanne Modafferi, who had been favored to win this season, before taking the unanimous nod from the judges to be crowned the 125-pound champion. She fought her way from the back of the pack of 16 fighters to get the better of the top three ranked fighters in the tournament.

Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale Post IMG_0293Modafferi didn’t go home empty handed, however, as she and Montano were awarded Fight of the Night honors, so each fighter went home with a bonus check.

Brett Johns used a rarely seen calf-slicer submission to defeat Joe Soto in the main card opener. The victory also netted him one of the two Performance of the Night bonuses. 

The other Performance of the Night honor was awarded to Gerald Meerschaert, who used a kick to the liver that would have made former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten proud. The kick crumpled Eric Spicely, giving Meerschaert the victory and a $50,000 bonus.

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Fighter Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Nicco Montano vs. Roxanne Modafferi
  • Performance of the Night: Brett Johns
  • Performance of the Night: Gerald Meerschaert

